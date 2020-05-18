Credit Suisse lifts Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Maxar Technologies Inc. [NYSE: MAXR] price surged by 1.40 percent to reach at $0.13. A sum of 1090698 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.77M shares. Maxar Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $9.60 and dropped to a low of $8.9378 until finishing in the latest session at $9.40.

The average equity rating for MAXR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Maxar Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2019, representing the official price target for Maxar Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Maxar Technologies Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAXR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74.

MAXR Stock Performance Analysis:

Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.74. With this latest performance, MAXR shares dropped by -3.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.05 for Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.57, while it was recorded at 9.88 for the last single week of trading, and 11.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Maxar Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.62 and a Gross Margin at +18.91. Maxar Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.98.

Return on Total Capital for MAXR is now 0.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 423.52. Additionally, MAXR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 412.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] managed to generate an average of $18,988 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Maxar Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

MAXR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAXR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Maxar Technologies Inc. go to 5.18%.

Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $426 million, or 91.90% of MAXR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAXR stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 5,762,406, which is approximately 1.391% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,521,725 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.19 million in MAXR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $40.12 million in MAXR stock with ownership of nearly 0.437% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Maxar Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Maxar Technologies Inc. [NYSE:MAXR] by around 10,012,110 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 5,723,761 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 30,177,405 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,913,276 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAXR stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,190,074 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,871,631 shares during the same period.