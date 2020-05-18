Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY] Stock trading around $1.79 per share: What’s Next?

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [NYSE: DHY] loss -2.72% on the last trading session, reaching $1.79 price per share at the time. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. represents 103.51 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $185.28 million with the latest information.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, DHY reached a trading volume of 3751569 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71.

Trading performance analysis for DHY stock

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.28. With this latest performance, DHY shares dropped by -4.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.90 for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8312, while it was recorded at 1.8340 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3420 for the last 200 days.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

An analysis of insider ownership at Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY]

There are presently around $19 million, or 19.80% of DHY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHY stocks are: SABA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 1,998,202, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.19% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 1,457,803 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.68 million in DHY stocks shares; and WOLVERINE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.21 million in DHY stock with ownership of nearly 1396.183% of the company’s market capitalization.

26 institutional holders increased their position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [NYSE:DHY] by around 5,892,219 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 970,485 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 3,280,702 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,143,406 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHY stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,507,404 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 403,728 shares during the same period.