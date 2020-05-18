Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] is 88.89% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Creative Realities Inc. [NASDAQ: CREX] traded at a low on 05/15/20, posting a -32.79 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.89. The results of the trading session contributed to over 2418142 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Creative Realities Inc. stands at 43.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 41.20%.

The market cap for CREX stock reached $42.11 million, with 9.78 million shares outstanding and 7.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, CREX reached a trading volume of 2418142 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Creative Realities Inc. [CREX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CREX shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CREX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Creative Realities Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for CREX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

How has CREX stock performed recently?

Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.96. With this latest performance, CREX shares gained by 290.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CREX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.38 for Creative Realities Inc. [CREX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.55, while it was recorded at 3.69 for the last single week of trading, and 1.65 for the last 200 days.

Creative Realities Inc. [CREX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.14 and a Gross Margin at +39.52. Creative Realities Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.29.

Return on Total Capital for CREX is now -1.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.52. Additionally, CREX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] managed to generate an average of $10,380 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Creative Realities Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Insider trade positions for Creative Realities Inc. [CREX]

There are presently around $9 million, or 30.70% of CREX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CREX stocks are: HORTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 629,261, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; SPRING CREEK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 586,074 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.52 million in CREX stocks shares; and ARGI INVESTMENT SERVICES, LLC, currently with $2.16 million in CREX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Creative Realities Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in Creative Realities Inc. [NASDAQ:CREX] by around 22 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 15,377 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 2,033,127 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,048,526 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CREX stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 22 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 14 shares during the same period.