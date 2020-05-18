Corporate Office Properties Trust [OFC] is -26.07% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Corporate Office Properties Trust [NYSE: OFC] slipped around -0.43 points on Friday, while shares priced at $21.72 at the close of the session, down -1.94%. Corporate Office Properties Trust stock is now -26.07% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OFC Stock saw the intraday high of $22.51 and lowest of $21.38 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 30.57, which means current price is +42.61% above from all time high which was touched on 02/06/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, OFC reached a trading volume of 2619547 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Corporate Office Properties Trust [OFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OFC shares is $27.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Corporate Office Properties Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Corporate Office Properties Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while CapitalOne analysts kept a Overweight rating on OFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corporate Office Properties Trust is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for OFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39.

How has OFC stock performed recently?

Corporate Office Properties Trust [OFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.26. With this latest performance, OFC shares dropped by -15.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.40 for Corporate Office Properties Trust [OFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.51, while it was recorded at 23.04 for the last single week of trading, and 27.74 for the last 200 days.

Corporate Office Properties Trust [OFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corporate Office Properties Trust [OFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.28 and a Gross Margin at +30.73. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.73.

Return on Total Capital for OFC is now 2.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Corporate Office Properties Trust [OFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.16. Additionally, OFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Corporate Office Properties Trust [OFC] managed to generate an average of $484,863 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.

Earnings analysis for Corporate Office Properties Trust [OFC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corporate Office Properties Trust go to 8.20%.

Insider trade positions for Corporate Office Properties Trust [OFC]

There are presently around $2,474 million, or 97.80% of OFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,604,848, which is approximately 0.787% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,496,873 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $276.81 million in OFC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $267.68 million in OFC stock with ownership of nearly 6.335% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corporate Office Properties Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Corporate Office Properties Trust [NYSE:OFC] by around 10,836,029 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 7,274,005 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 93,564,857 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,674,891 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OFC stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,138,909 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 1,233,737 shares during the same period.