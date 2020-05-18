Columbia Sportswear Company [COLM] is -37.34% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Columbia Sportswear Company [NASDAQ: COLM] traded at a high on 05/15/20, posting a 2.23 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $62.78. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1332986 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Columbia Sportswear Company stands at 5.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.45%.

The market cap for COLM stock reached $4.06 billion, with 66.97 million shares outstanding and 30.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 464.66K shares, COLM reached a trading volume of 1332986 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Columbia Sportswear Company [COLM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COLM shares is $80.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COLM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Columbia Sportswear Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Columbia Sportswear Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $110 to $101, while Pivotal Research Group kept a Hold rating on COLM stock. On February 04, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for COLM shares from 117 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Columbia Sportswear Company is set at 3.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for COLM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for COLM in the course of the last twelve months was 61.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has COLM stock performed recently?

Columbia Sportswear Company [COLM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.20. With this latest performance, COLM shares dropped by -11.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COLM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.83 for Columbia Sportswear Company [COLM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.79, while it was recorded at 62.43 for the last single week of trading, and 87.97 for the last 200 days.

Columbia Sportswear Company [COLM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Columbia Sportswear Company [COLM] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.07 and a Gross Margin at +47.47. Columbia Sportswear Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.86.

Return on Total Capital for COLM is now 18.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Columbia Sportswear Company [COLM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.55. Additionally, COLM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Columbia Sportswear Company [COLM] managed to generate an average of $37,134 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.15.Columbia Sportswear Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for Columbia Sportswear Company [COLM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COLM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Columbia Sportswear Company go to 7.50%.

Insider trade positions for Columbia Sportswear Company [COLM]

There are presently around $1,714 million, or 44.60% of COLM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COLM stocks are: ATLANTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO L L C with ownership of 3,683,112, which is approximately 24.081% of the company’s market cap and around 50.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,407,877 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $209.28 million in COLM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $159.81 million in COLM stock with ownership of nearly -4.986% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Columbia Sportswear Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in Columbia Sportswear Company [NASDAQ:COLM] by around 3,960,066 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 4,613,975 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 19,330,051 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,904,092 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COLM stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,035,416 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 2,810,622 shares during the same period.