Monday, May 18, 2020
Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] gain 83.21% so far this year. What now?

By Edison Baldwin
Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: COCP] slipped around -0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.91 at the close of the session, down -1.33%. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. stock is now 83.21% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. COCP Stock saw the intraday high of $0.94 and lowest of $0.875 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.95, which means current price is +101.73% above from all time high which was touched on 02/25/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.56M shares, COCP reached a trading volume of 3182184 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for COCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

How has COCP stock performed recently?

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.16. With this latest performance, COCP shares gained by 0.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.50 for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8769, while it was recorded at 0.9476 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1073 for the last 200 days.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.09. Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -733.84.

Return on Total Capital for COCP is now -4.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -103.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -104.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -82.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.18. Additionally, COCP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] managed to generate an average of -$4,379,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.70 and a Current Ratio set at 11.70.

Insider trade positions for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]

There are presently around $4 million, or 17.10% of COCP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COCP stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,523,423, which is approximately 1078.445% of the company’s market cap and around 38.38% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 860,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.79 million in COCP stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $0.66 million in COCP stock with ownership of nearly 0.281% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cocrystal Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:COCP] by around 2,895,244 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 1,826,108 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 193,790 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,527,562 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COCP stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 531,339 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 1,818,089 shares during the same period.

