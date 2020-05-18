BTIG Research slashes price target on Getty Realty Corp. [GTY] – find out why.

Getty Realty Corp. [NYSE: GTY] price surged by 0.56 percent to reach at $0.13. A sum of 1012454 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 244.54K shares. Getty Realty Corp. shares reached a high of $23.565 and dropped to a low of $22.30 until finishing in the latest session at $23.41.

The one-year GTY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.7. The average equity rating for GTY stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Getty Realty Corp. [GTY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTY shares is $32.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Getty Realty Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2018, representing the official price target for Getty Realty Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Getty Realty Corp. is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

GTY Stock Performance Analysis:

Getty Realty Corp. [GTY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.66. With this latest performance, GTY shares gained by 0.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.90 for Getty Realty Corp. [GTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.70, while it was recorded at 24.28 for the last single week of trading, and 29.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Getty Realty Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Getty Realty Corp. [GTY] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.50 and a Gross Margin at +63.81. Getty Realty Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.13.

Return on Total Capital for GTY is now 4.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Getty Realty Corp. [GTY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.00. Additionally, GTY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 83.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Getty Realty Corp. [GTY] managed to generate an average of $1,571,806 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Getty Realty Corp. [GTY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $640 million, or 68.60% of GTY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,893,053, which is approximately -1.719% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,429,041 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $126.39 million in GTY stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $58.06 million in GTY stock with ownership of nearly -0.296% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Getty Realty Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Getty Realty Corp. [NYSE:GTY] by around 1,594,325 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 1,050,991 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 24,862,092 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,507,408 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTY stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 709,214 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 391,351 shares during the same period.