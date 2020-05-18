BMO Capital Markets lifts National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

National Vision Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: EYE] gained 2.48% on the last trading session, reaching $24.41 price per share at the time. National Vision Holdings Inc. represents 80.13 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.91 billion with the latest information. EYE stock price has been found in the range of $22.811 to $25.25.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, EYE reached a trading volume of 1009742 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EYE shares is $33.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EYE stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for National Vision Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2020, representing the official price target for National Vision Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on EYE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for National Vision Holdings Inc. is set at 2.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for EYE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for EYE in the course of the last twelve months was 23.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for EYE stock

National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.57. With this latest performance, EYE shares gained by 1.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EYE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.60 for National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.63, while it was recorded at 24.61 for the last single week of trading, and 28.15 for the last 200 days.

National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.99 and a Gross Margin at +48.17. National Vision Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.90.

Return on Total Capital for EYE is now 5.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 122.79. Additionally, EYE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 114.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE] managed to generate an average of $2,784 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 36.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.National Vision Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EYE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for National Vision Holdings Inc. go to -5.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE]

There are presently around $2,089 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EYE stocks are: ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. with ownership of 7,794,969, which is approximately 1.474% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 7,698,550 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $183.38 million in EYE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $174.76 million in EYE stock with ownership of nearly 2.347% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in National Vision Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in National Vision Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:EYE] by around 8,360,230 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 9,698,261 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 69,633,110 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,691,601 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EYE stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,652,833 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,793,715 shares during the same period.