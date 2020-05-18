Monday, May 18, 2020
type here...
Finance

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] moved up 4.13: Why It’s Important

By Caleb Clifford
0
0

Must read

Finance

Maxim Group slashes price target on Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] – find out why.

Misty Lee - 0
Orchid Island Capital Inc. traded at a high on 05/14/20, posting a 11.99 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.83....
Read more
Finance

United Therapeutics Corporation [UTHR] Revenue clocked in at $1.44 billion, up 31.31% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
United Therapeutics Corporation jumped around 2.23 points on Monday, while shares priced at $115.66 at the close of the session, up 1.97%. United...
Read more
Market

American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] Revenue clocked in at $1.14 billion, down -11.67% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
American Homes 4 Rent loss -2.77% or -0.66 points to close at $23.15 with a heavy trading volume of 2338185 shares. It opened...
Read more
Companies

Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT] is 4.62% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
Vertiv Holdings Co. stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.81% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: BCRX] jumped around 0.21 points on Friday, while shares priced at $5.29 at the close of the session, up 4.13%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now 53.33% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BCRX Stock saw the intraday high of $5.37 and lowest of $4.9501 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.08, which means current price is +234.81% above from all time high which was touched on 05/12/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.67M shares, BCRX reached a trading volume of 7258023 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCRX shares is $7.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill dropped their target price from $5 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2019, representing the official price target for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $4.50, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on BCRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 264.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

How has BCRX stock performed recently?

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.55. With this latest performance, BCRX shares gained by 104.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 230.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.44 for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.98, while it was recorded at 5.24 for the last single week of trading, and 2.82 for the last 200 days.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -203.66 and a Gross Margin at +91.60. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -222.99.

Return on Total Capital for BCRX is now -85.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -135.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -248.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 221.30. Additionally, BCRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] managed to generate an average of -$777,836 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 19.90%.

Insider trade positions for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]

There are presently around $623 million, or 92.40% of BCRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,395,617, which is approximately 10.25% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, holding 10,946,166 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55.61 million in BCRX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $44.56 million in BCRX stock with ownership of nearly 8.009% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:BCRX] by around 21,428,628 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 41,570,409 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 59,645,140 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,644,177 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCRX stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,751,189 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 11,674,504 shares during the same period.

Previous articleGenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK] Stock trading around $11.60 per share: What’s Next?
Next articleMarket Analysts see Wayfair Inc. [W] gaining to $130. Time to buy?

More articles

Finance

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] stock Initiated by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $3

Edison Baldwin - 0
Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. jumped around 0.03 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.76 at the close of the session, up 4.16%....
Read more
Finance

CDK Global Inc. [CDK] Stock trading around $36.33 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
CDK Global Inc. slipped around -0.34 points on Friday, while shares priced at $36.33 at the close of the session, down -0.93%. CDK...
Read more
Finance

PNM Resources Inc. [PNM] Revenue clocked in at $1.44 billion, down -26.62% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
PNM Resources Inc. traded at a high on 05/15/20, posting a 3.25 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $37.21. The...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Industry

KeyBanc Capital Markets lifts Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Extra Space Storage Inc. closed the trading session at $81.81 on 05/15/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more
Finance

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] stock Initiated by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $3

Edison Baldwin - 0
Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. jumped around 0.03 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.76 at the close of the session, up 4.16%....
Read more
Companies

Essex Property Trust Inc. [ESS] is -24.70% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Essex Property Trust Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.68% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of...
Read more
Market

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. [CFR] is -34.30% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. gained 1.69% on the last trading session, reaching $64.24 price per share at the time. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. represents 63.05...
Read more
Industry

Market Analysts see Formula One Group [FWONK] gaining to $46. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Formula One Group surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $30.74 during the day while...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Industry

KeyBanc Capital Markets lifts Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Extra Space Storage Inc. closed the trading session at $81.81 on 05/15/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more
Finance

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] stock Initiated by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $3

Edison Baldwin - 0
Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. jumped around 0.03 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.76 at the close of the session, up 4.16%....
Read more

Popular Category