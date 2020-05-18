Barclays lifts Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE: CARR] price surged by 0.97 percent to reach at $0.16. A sum of 7205530 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 14.58M shares. Carrier Global Corporation shares reached a high of $16.965 and dropped to a low of $16.00 until finishing in the latest session at $16.71.

The one-year CARR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.69. The average equity rating for CARR stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARR shares is $18.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Carrier Global Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Carrier Global Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on CARR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrier Global Corporation is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89.

CARR Stock Performance Analysis:

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.99.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum.

Insight into Carrier Global Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.38 and a Gross Margin at +29.32. Carrier Global Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.37.

Return on Total Capital for CARR is now 16.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.22. Additionally, CARR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] managed to generate an average of $40,201 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Carrier Global Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

CARR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carrier Global Corporation go to -8.60%.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] Insider Position Details

Positions in Carrier Global Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 707 institutional holders increased their position in Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE:CARR] by around 55,683,520 shares. Additionally, 1,301 investors decreased positions by around 110,963,996 shares, while 175 investors held positions by with 489,087,476 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 655,734,992 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CARR stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,914,882 shares, while 547 institutional investors sold positions of 57,898,603 shares during the same period.