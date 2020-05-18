Bank OZK [OZK] Revenue clocked in at $1.16 billion, down -35.52% YTD: What’s Next?

Bank OZK [NASDAQ: OZK] price plunged by -1.55 percent to reach at -$0.31. A sum of 2286545 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.57M shares. Bank OZK shares reached a high of $20.015 and dropped to a low of $19.46 until finishing in the latest session at $19.67.

The one-year OZK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.51. The average equity rating for OZK stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bank OZK [OZK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OZK shares is $23.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OZK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Bank OZK shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 04, 2018, representing the official price target for Bank OZK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank OZK is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for OZK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for OZK in the course of the last twelve months was 5.43.

OZK Stock Performance Analysis:

Bank OZK [OZK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.31. With this latest performance, OZK shares gained by 13.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OZK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.79 for Bank OZK [OZK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.39, while it was recorded at 20.26 for the last single week of trading, and 26.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bank OZK Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bank OZK [OZK] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.31. Bank OZK’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.44.

Return on Total Capital for OZK is now 12.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bank OZK [OZK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.02. Additionally, OZK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bank OZK [OZK] managed to generate an average of $153,535 per employee.

OZK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OZK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank OZK go to 12.00%.

Bank OZK [OZK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,181 million, or 87.70% of OZK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OZK stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 13,914,334, which is approximately -0.751% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,466,333 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $229.1 million in OZK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $222.15 million in OZK stock with ownership of nearly -2.803% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bank OZK stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in Bank OZK [NASDAQ:OZK] by around 7,866,339 shares. Additionally, 188 investors decreased positions by around 8,006,021 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 93,262,059 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,134,419 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OZK stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,493,748 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 1,552,545 shares during the same period.