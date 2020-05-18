Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO] Revenue clocked in at $2.78 billion, down -14.97% YTD: What’s Next?

Atmos Energy Corporation [NYSE: ATO] closed the trading session at $95.11 on 05/15/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $91.275, while the highest price level was $95.75. The stocks have a year to date performance of -14.97 percent and weekly performance of -2.28 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.84 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.50 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, ATO reached to a volume of 3156609 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATO shares is $116.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Atmos Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $110 to $91. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Atmos Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on ATO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atmos Energy Corporation is set at 3.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.62.

ATO stock trade performance evaluation

Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.28. With this latest performance, ATO shares dropped by -9.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.71 for Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.01, while it was recorded at 95.92 for the last single week of trading, and 108.52 for the last 200 days.

Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.71 and a Gross Margin at +35.19. Atmos Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.61.

Return on Total Capital for ATO is now 8.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.46. Additionally, ATO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO] managed to generate an average of $106,991 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Atmos Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Atmos Energy Corporation go to 7.15%.

Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,817 million, or 88.10% of ATO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,385,020, which is approximately 3.362% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,401,060 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 billion in ATO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $843.29 million in ATO stock with ownership of nearly 3.351% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atmos Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 280 institutional holders increased their position in Atmos Energy Corporation [NYSE:ATO] by around 9,383,322 shares. Additionally, 259 investors decreased positions by around 8,664,270 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 85,411,791 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,459,383 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATO stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,209,957 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 3,450,746 shares during the same period.