Argus Upgrade Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE: EMR] loss -0.82% on the last trading session, reaching $52.94 price per share at the time. Emerson Electric Co. represents 607.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $31.89 billion with the latest information. EMR stock price has been found in the range of $52.8245 to $54.46.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.39M shares, EMR reached a trading volume of 8294932 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EMR shares is $57.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EMR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Emerson Electric Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Emerson Electric Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on EMR stock. On February 18, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for EMR shares from 85 to 74.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emerson Electric Co. is set at 2.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for EMR in the course of the last twelve months was 22.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for EMR stock

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.63. With this latest performance, EMR shares gained by 11.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.22 for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.72, while it was recorded at 53.54 for the last single week of trading, and 64.74 for the last 200 days.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.04 and a Gross Margin at +41.30. Emerson Electric Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.55.

Return on Total Capital for EMR is now 22.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.49. Additionally, EMR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] managed to generate an average of $26,205 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Emerson Electric Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Emerson Electric Co. go to 1.47%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]

There are presently around $23,278 million, or 76.20% of EMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,080,944, which is approximately 2.599% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 47,074,539 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.51 billion in EMR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.49 billion in EMR stock with ownership of nearly -4.697% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Emerson Electric Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 569 institutional holders increased their position in Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE:EMR] by around 32,979,694 shares. Additionally, 828 investors decreased positions by around 47,686,392 shares, while 191 investors held positions by with 355,413,069 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 436,079,155 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EMR stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,370,649 shares, while 229 institutional investors sold positions of 6,903,779 shares during the same period.