Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST] moved up 1.48: Why It’s Important

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AQST] gained 1.48% on the last trading session, reaching $5.50 price per share at the time. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. represents 33.57 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $182.00 million with the latest information. AQST stock price has been found in the range of $5.17 to $5.62.

If compared to the average trading volume of 668.64K shares, AQST reached a trading volume of 1274906 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Lake Street raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2019, representing the official price target for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on AQST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for AQST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.74.

Trading performance analysis for AQST stock

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.80. With this latest performance, AQST shares gained by 49.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.07 for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.29, while it was recorded at 5.59 for the last single week of trading, and 4.21 for the last 200 days.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST] shares currently have an operating margin of -100.11 and a Gross Margin at +61.30. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -125.92.

Return on Total Capital for AQST is now -94.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -123.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3,347.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -80.14. Additionally, AQST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 111.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST] managed to generate an average of -$285,543 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST]

There are presently around $96 million, or 59.00% of AQST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AQST stocks are: BRATTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 11,503,294, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 1,750,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.48 million in AQST stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.4 million in AQST stock with ownership of nearly 5.807% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AQST] by around 1,871,656 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 3,449,475 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 12,368,694 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,689,825 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AQST stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,195,480 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,238,859 shares during the same period.