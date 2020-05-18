Monday, May 18, 2020
AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] Revenue clocked in at $0.30 million, up 197.78% YTD: What’s Next?

By Misty Lee
AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX: UAVS] price surged by 5.51 percent to reach at $0.07. A sum of 20274142 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.27M shares. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. shares reached a high of $1.56 and dropped to a low of $1.30 until finishing in the latest session at $1.34.

Guru’s Opinion on AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 151.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

UAVS Stock Performance Analysis:

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.42. With this latest performance, UAVS shares gained by 91.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 157.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 363.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.84 for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6974, while it was recorded at 1.3260 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4892 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] shares currently have an operating margin of -795.21 and a Gross Margin at -25.94. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -850.32.

Return on Total Capital for UAVS is now -43.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] managed to generate an average of -$252,269 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.80% of UAVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAVS stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 41,492, which is approximately -25.916% of the company’s market cap and around 54.95% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37,367 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.05 million in UAVS stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.02 million in UAVS stock with ownership of nearly -19.764% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX:UAVS] by around 11,768 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 56,392 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 50,618 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,778 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAVS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,768 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 37,903 shares during the same period.

Previous articleSenseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] is -46.51% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?
Next articleVaxart Inc. [VXRT] is 696.01% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

