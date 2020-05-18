Adobe Inc. [ADBE] is 10.76% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Adobe Inc. [NASDAQ: ADBE] jumped around 9.91 points on Friday, while shares priced at $365.30 at the close of the session, up 2.79%. Adobe Inc. stock is now 10.76% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ADBE Stock saw the intraday high of $365.48 and lowest of $351.53 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 386.74, which means current price is +43.18% above from all time high which was touched on 02/20/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.17M shares, ADBE reached a trading volume of 2598418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Adobe Inc. [ADBE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADBE shares is $339.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADBE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Adobe Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $322 to $325. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Adobe Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $358 to $350, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on ADBE stock. On February 19, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ADBE shares from 360 to 430.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adobe Inc. is set at 11.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADBE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADBE in the course of the last twelve months was 40.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has ADBE stock performed recently?

Adobe Inc. [ADBE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.60. With this latest performance, ADBE shares gained by 6.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADBE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.67 for Adobe Inc. [ADBE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 329.49, while it was recorded at 363.15 for the last single week of trading, and 314.31 for the last 200 days.

Adobe Inc. [ADBE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adobe Inc. [ADBE] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.00 and a Gross Margin at +83.40. Adobe Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.51.

Return on Total Capital for ADBE is now 22.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Adobe Inc. [ADBE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.30. Additionally, ADBE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adobe Inc. [ADBE] managed to generate an average of $130,399 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Adobe Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Adobe Inc. [ADBE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADBE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adobe Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Adobe Inc. [ADBE]

There are presently around $146,026 million, or 89.50% of ADBE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADBE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,624,312, which is approximately 2.707% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,445,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.95 billion in ADBE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $12.48 billion in ADBE stock with ownership of nearly -1.062% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adobe Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 920 institutional holders increased their position in Adobe Inc. [NASDAQ:ADBE] by around 22,383,590 shares. Additionally, 812 investors decreased positions by around 24,527,305 shares, while 184 investors held positions by with 363,978,493 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 410,889,388 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADBE stock had 202 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,417,937 shares, while 124 institutional investors sold positions of 2,240,946 shares during the same period.