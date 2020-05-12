VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] fell -34.64% so far this year. What now?

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE: VICI] slipped around -0.39 points on Monday, while shares priced at $16.70 at the close of the session, down -2.28%. VICI Properties Inc. stock is now -34.64% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VICI Stock saw the intraday high of $17.13 and lowest of $16.54 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.75, which means current price is +69.54% above from all time high which was touched on 02/21/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.35M shares, VICI reached a trading volume of 3812300 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICI shares is $24.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for VICI Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $26 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2019, representing the official price target for VICI Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on VICI stock. On July 01, 2019, analysts increased their price target for VICI shares from 23 to 24.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VICI Properties Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for VICI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

How has VICI stock performed recently?

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.95. With this latest performance, VICI shares dropped by -2.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VICI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.24 for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.76, while it was recorded at 16.61 for the last single week of trading, and 22.22 for the last 200 days.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] shares currently have an operating margin of +66.40 and a Gross Margin at +97.46. VICI Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +61.02.

Return on Total Capital for VICI is now 4.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.49. Additionally, VICI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] managed to generate an average of $3,899,743 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Earnings analysis for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VICI Properties Inc. posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI Properties Inc. go to 6.80%.

Insider trade positions for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]

There are presently around $9,235 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VICI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 59,190,871, which is approximately 6.598% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 49,187,783 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $840.62 million in VICI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $697.09 million in VICI stock with ownership of nearly 9.731% of the company’s market capitalization.

211 institutional holders increased their position in VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI] by around 65,918,271 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 67,882,735 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 406,601,351 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 540,402,357 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VICI stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,553,722 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 8,288,521 shares during the same period.