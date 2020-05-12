Tuesday, May 12, 2020
VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] stock Initiated by Oppenheimer analyst, price target now $9

By Edison Baldwin
VBI Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ: VBIV] gained 14.71% on the last trading session, reaching $1.56 price per share at the time. VBI Vaccines Inc. represents 230.65 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $359.81 million with the latest information. VBIV stock price has been found in the range of $1.34 to $1.60.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.83M shares, VBIV reached a trading volume of 12774670 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for VBI Vaccines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2017, representing the official price target for VBI Vaccines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Laidlaw analysts kept a Buy rating on VBIV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VBI Vaccines Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for VBIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 158.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.74.

Trading performance analysis for VBIV stock

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.83. With this latest performance, VBIV shares gained by 62.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 183.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VBIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.56 for VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0886, while it was recorded at 1.3740 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9467 for the last 200 days.

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] shares currently have an operating margin of -2075.96 and a Gross Margin at -310.09. VBI Vaccines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2467.94.

Return on Total Capital for VBIV is now -42.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.47. Additionally, VBIV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] managed to generate an average of -$438,504 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VBI Vaccines Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VBIV.

An analysis of insider ownership at VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]

There are presently around $106 million, or 44.45% of VBIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VBIV stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 45,951,556, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.26% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,678,848 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.88 million in VBIV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.04 million in VBIV stock with ownership of nearly 10.234% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VBI Vaccines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in VBI Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ:VBIV] by around 6,838,521 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 8,076,372 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 63,051,439 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,966,332 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VBIV stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 490,259 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 7,479,005 shares during the same period.

Popular Category