Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Finance

Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] is 713.12% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Annabelle Farmer
Vaxart Inc. [NASDAQ: VXRT] traded at a high on 05/11/20, posting a 11.76 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.85. The results of the trading session contributed to over 6791946 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vaxart Inc. stands at 8.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.16%.

The market cap for VXRT stock reached $200.84 million, with 70.47 million shares outstanding and 67.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.84M shares, VXRT reached a trading volume of 6791946 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vaxart Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for VXRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

How has VXRT stock performed recently?

Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.04. With this latest performance, VXRT shares gained by 65.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 763.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 270.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VXRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.64 for Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.19, while it was recorded at 2.62 for the last single week of trading, and 0.98 for the last 200 days.

Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] shares currently have an operating margin of -110.17. Vaxart Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -189.06.

Return on Total Capital for VXRT is now -33.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -67.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -154.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 143.95. Additionally, VXRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 114.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] managed to generate an average of -$1,331,786 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Vaxart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Insider trade positions for Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]

There are presently around $71 million, or 49.30% of VXRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VXRT stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 25,200,000, which is approximately 5% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,369,774 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.49 million in VXRT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.32 million in VXRT stock with ownership of nearly 1180.982% of the company’s market capitalization.

15 institutional holders increased their position in Vaxart Inc. [NASDAQ:VXRT] by around 2,716,418 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 1,369,886 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 23,772,112 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,858,416 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VXRT stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 635,374 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 1,312,059 shares during the same period.

Previous articleNovavax Inc. [NVAX] Revenue clocked in at $18.70 million, up 515.58% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleSunTrust slashes price target on Nautilus Inc. [NLS] – find out why.

