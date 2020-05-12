The Chemours Company [CC] Stock trading around $12.61 per share: What’s Next?

The Chemours Company [NYSE: CC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.32% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 15.58%. Over the last 12 months, CC stock dropped by -53.24%. The one-year The Chemours Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.94. The average equity rating for CC stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.07 billion, with 164.25 million shares outstanding and 162.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.78M shares, CC stock reached a trading volume of 2452682 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Chemours Company [CC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CC shares is $12.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for The Chemours Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2020, representing the official price target for The Chemours Company stock. On August 20, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for CC shares from 37 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Chemours Company is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for CC in the course of the last twelve months was 17.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CC Stock Performance Analysis:

The Chemours Company [CC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.58. With this latest performance, CC shares gained by 14.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.14 for The Chemours Company [CC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.68, while it was recorded at 12.33 for the last single week of trading, and 14.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Chemours Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Chemours Company [CC] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.71 and a Gross Margin at +19.06. The Chemours Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.94.

Return on Total Capital for CC is now 8.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Chemours Company [CC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 648.91. Additionally, CC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 619.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Chemours Company [CC] managed to generate an average of -$7,429 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.The Chemours Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

CC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Chemours Company posted 0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.9/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CC.

The Chemours Company [CC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,689 million, or 82.20% of CC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CC stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 23,771,759, which is approximately -2.691% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,175,950 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $195.92 million in CC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $182.37 million in CC stock with ownership of nearly -2.391% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Chemours Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 212 institutional holders increased their position in The Chemours Company [NYSE:CC] by around 14,686,003 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 12,142,896 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 103,973,505 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,802,404 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CC stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,556,589 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 5,760,178 shares during the same period.