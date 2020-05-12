TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] is -25.67% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [NASDAQ: AMTD] loss -2.51% on the last trading session, reaching $36.94 price per share at the time. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation represents 522.51 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $19.30 billion with the latest information. AMTD stock price has been found in the range of $36.90 to $37.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.12M shares, AMTD reached a trading volume of 5220148 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMTD shares is $39.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMTD stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2020, representing the official price target for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $43 to $40, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on AMTD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMTD in the course of the last twelve months was 1.49.

Trading performance analysis for AMTD stock

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.83. With this latest performance, AMTD shares dropped by -2.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.73 for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.67, while it was recorded at 36.67 for the last single week of trading, and 43.30 for the last 200 days.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.47 and a Gross Margin at +91.98. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.73.

Return on Total Capital for AMTD is now 25.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.31. Additionally, AMTD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] managed to generate an average of $239,324 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation posted 1.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.97/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMTD.

An analysis of insider ownership at TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD]

There are presently around $18,112 million, or 89.10% of AMTD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMTD stocks are: TORONTO DOMINION BANK with ownership of 234,041,501, which is approximately 0.002% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 42,818,228 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.62 billion in AMTD stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $638.82 million in AMTD stock with ownership of nearly -23.947% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 224 institutional holders increased their position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [NASDAQ:AMTD] by around 42,262,542 shares. Additionally, 204 investors decreased positions by around 61,024,385 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 374,739,788 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 478,026,715 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMTD stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,085,016 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 4,216,785 shares during the same period.