SunTrust slashes price target on Nautilus Inc. [NLS] – find out why.

Nautilus Inc. [NYSE: NLS] closed the trading session at $5.83 on 05/11/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.2673, while the highest price level was $5.9998. The stocks have a year to date performance of 233.14 percent and weekly performance of -3.16 percent. The stock has been moved at 253.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 55.05 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 100.34 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, NLS reached to a volume of 1126521 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nautilus Inc. [NLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLS shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Nautilus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Nautilus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Lake Street analysts kept a Buy rating on NLS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nautilus Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87.

NLS stock trade performance evaluation

Nautilus Inc. [NLS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.16. With this latest performance, NLS shares gained by 55.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 253.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.96 for Nautilus Inc. [NLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.64, while it was recorded at 5.70 for the last single week of trading, and 2.36 for the last 200 days.

Nautilus Inc. [NLS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nautilus Inc. [NLS] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.23 and a Gross Margin at +35.75. Nautilus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.84.

Return on Total Capital for NLS is now -16.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -67.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nautilus Inc. [NLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.59. Additionally, NLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nautilus Inc. [NLS] managed to generate an average of -$212,661 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.12.Nautilus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nautilus Inc. [NLS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nautilus Inc. posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -866.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nautilus Inc. go to 10.00%.

Nautilus Inc. [NLS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $84 million, or 68.90% of NLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLS stocks are: D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. with ownership of 1,863,393, which is approximately 4.743% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 1,655,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.01 million in NLS stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $5.48 million in NLS stock with ownership of nearly 10.757% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nautilus Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Nautilus Inc. [NYSE:NLS] by around 2,034,421 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 3,799,725 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 9,678,680 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,512,826 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLS stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 945,415 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 710,523 shares during the same period.