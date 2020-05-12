Tuesday, May 12, 2020
SunPower Corporation [SPWR] stock Downgrade by Cowen analyst, price target now $10

By Edison Baldwin
SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ: SPWR] plunged by -$0.34 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $7.82 during the day while it closed the day at $7.37. SunPower Corporation stock has also gained 3.51% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SPWR stock has declined by -22.42% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.99% and lost -5.51% year-on date.

The market cap for SPWR stock reached $1.18 billion, with 159.84 million shares outstanding and 80.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.69M shares, SPWR reached a trading volume of 2583751 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SunPower Corporation [SPWR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPWR shares is $6.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPWR stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for SunPower Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2020, representing the official price target for SunPower Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SunPower Corporation is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 105.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.65.

SPWR stock trade performance evaluation

SunPower Corporation [SPWR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.51. With this latest performance, SPWR shares gained by 17.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.83 for SunPower Corporation [SPWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.52, while it was recorded at 7.41 for the last single week of trading, and 9.13 for the last 200 days.

SunPower Corporation [SPWR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SunPower Corporation [SPWR] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.30 and a Gross Margin at +5.31. SunPower Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.19.

Return on Total Capital for SPWR is now -18.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SunPower Corporation [SPWR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10,769.40. Additionally, SPWR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 99.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9,644.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SunPower Corporation [SPWR] managed to generate an average of $2,638 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.SunPower Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SunPower Corporation [SPWR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SunPower Corporation posted -0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.36/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPWR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SunPower Corporation go to -0.40%.

SunPower Corporation [SPWR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $522 million, or 45.90% of SPWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPWR stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 12,389,238, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,759,225 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82.95 million in SPWR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $57.71 million in SPWR stock with ownership of nearly 24.42% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SunPower Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ:SPWR] by around 31,202,155 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 11,829,484 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 24,698,018 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,729,657 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPWR stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,827,853 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 5,684,854 shares during the same period.

