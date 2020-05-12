Sidoti Upgrade AMN Healthcare Services Inc. [AMN]. What else is Wall St. saying?

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. [NYSE: AMN] gained 3.41% on the last trading session, reaching $45.50 price per share at the time. AMN Healthcare Services Inc. represents 46.71 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.13 billion with the latest information. AMN stock price has been found in the range of $43.36 to $46.09.

If compared to the average trading volume of 727.24K shares, AMN reached a trading volume of 1063489 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AMN Healthcare Services Inc. [AMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMN shares is $75.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SunTrust dropped their target price from $82 to $64. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2020, representing the official price target for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. is set at 2.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMN in the course of the last twelve months was 11.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for AMN stock

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. [AMN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.86. With this latest performance, AMN shares dropped by -26.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.19 for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. [AMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.78, while it was recorded at 43.47 for the last single week of trading, and 60.14 for the last 200 days.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. [AMN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMN Healthcare Services Inc. [AMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.28 and a Gross Margin at +30.82. AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.13.

Return on Total Capital for AMN is now 14.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. [AMN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 98.04. Additionally, AMN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. [AMN] managed to generate an average of $35,225 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.25.AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. [AMN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. posted 0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.69/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. go to 12.49%.

An analysis of insider ownership at AMN Healthcare Services Inc. [AMN]

There are presently around $2,071 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,540,596, which is approximately -4.939% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,908,866 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $215.99 million in AMN stocks shares; and KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $77.74 million in AMN stock with ownership of nearly 29.949% of the company’s market capitalization.

159 institutional holders increased their position in AMN Healthcare Services Inc. [NYSE:AMN] by around 3,387,566 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 3,387,635 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 40,292,255 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,067,456 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMN stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 985,776 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 749,808 shares during the same period.