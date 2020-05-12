Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP] moved up 4.02: Why It’s Important

Retractable Technologies Inc. [AMEX: RVP] jumped around 0.21 points on Monday, while shares priced at $5.44 at the close of the session, up 4.02%. Retractable Technologies Inc. stock is now 262.67% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RVP Stock saw the intraday high of $6.09 and lowest of $5.23 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.34, which means current price is +462.62% above from all time high which was touched on 05/11/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 759.30K shares, RVP reached a trading volume of 1385998 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Retractable Technologies Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for RVP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for RVP in the course of the last twelve months was 96.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

How has RVP stock performed recently?

Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.90. With this latest performance, RVP shares gained by 172.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 289.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 657.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.19 for Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.25, while it was recorded at 4.92 for the last single week of trading, and 1.49 for the last 200 days.

Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.11 and a Gross Margin at +33.83. Retractable Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.53.

Return on Total Capital for RVP is now 9.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.53. Additionally, RVP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP] managed to generate an average of $22,487 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.01.Retractable Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Insider trade positions for Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP]

There are presently around $9 million, or 10.50% of RVP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RVP stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,039,902, which is approximately 20.744% of the company’s market cap and around 44.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 175,040 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $915000.0 in RVP stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $529000.0 in RVP stock with ownership of nearly 195.614% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Retractable Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Retractable Technologies Inc. [AMEX:RVP] by around 403,467 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 178,600 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,101,911 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,683,978 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RVP stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 130,059 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.