Mueller Water Products Inc. [MWA] Stock trading around $8.77 per share: What’s Next?

Mueller Water Products Inc. [NYSE: MWA] plunged by -$0.16 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $8.84 during the day while it closed the day at $8.77. Mueller Water Products Inc. stock has also loss -6.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MWA stock has declined by -26.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -21.56% and lost -26.79% year-on date.

The market cap for MWA stock reached $1.38 billion, with 157.90 million shares outstanding and 155.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, MWA reached a trading volume of 1006040 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mueller Water Products Inc. [MWA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MWA shares is $10.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MWA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Mueller Water Products Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Mueller Water Products Inc. stock. On June 26, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for MWA shares from 10 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mueller Water Products Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for MWA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

MWA stock trade performance evaluation

Mueller Water Products Inc. [MWA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.00. With this latest performance, MWA shares dropped by -6.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MWA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.04 for Mueller Water Products Inc. [MWA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.92, while it was recorded at 8.80 for the last single week of trading, and 10.69 for the last 200 days.

Mueller Water Products Inc. [MWA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mueller Water Products Inc. [MWA] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.28 and a Gross Margin at +33.15. Mueller Water Products Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.59.

Return on Total Capital for MWA is now 13.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mueller Water Products Inc. [MWA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.63. Additionally, MWA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mueller Water Products Inc. [MWA] managed to generate an average of $20,581 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Mueller Water Products Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Mueller Water Products Inc. [MWA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mueller Water Products Inc. posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MWA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mueller Water Products Inc. go to 10.00%.

Mueller Water Products Inc. [MWA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,265 million, or 95.70% of MWA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MWA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,376,199, which is approximately -0.261% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,961,099 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $106.81 million in MWA stocks shares; and IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC, currently with $95.55 million in MWA stock with ownership of nearly -4.641% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mueller Water Products Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Mueller Water Products Inc. [NYSE:MWA] by around 9,523,809 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 9,678,892 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 122,472,754 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,675,455 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MWA stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,933,339 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,431,661 shares during the same period.