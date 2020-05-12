Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] Revenue clocked in at $0.09 million, down -66.36% YTD: What’s Next?

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [AMEX: MTNB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.65% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.54%. Over the last 12 months, MTNB stock dropped by -22.86%. The average equity rating for MTNB stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $143.48 million, with 187.87 million shares outstanding and 179.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, MTNB stock reached a trading volume of 4872358 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB]:

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1597.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

MTNB Stock Performance Analysis:

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.54. With this latest performance, MTNB shares gained by 32.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.71 for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7248, while it was recorded at 0.6986 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9973 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.70 and a Current Ratio set at 9.70.

MTNB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTNB.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $27 million, or 20.80% of MTNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTNB stocks are: BOXER CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 10,188,312, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VIVO CAPITAL, LLC, holding 6,818,181 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.66 million in MTNB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.63 million in MTNB stock with ownership of nearly 2.449% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [AMEX:MTNB] by around 6,734,112 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 2,413,295 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 29,922,436 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,069,843 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTNB stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,915,117 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 1,979,055 shares during the same period.