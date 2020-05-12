Market cap of Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] reaches 32.64M – now what?

Creative Realities Inc. [NASDAQ: CREX] price surged by 24.10 percent to reach at $0.67. A sum of 4796096 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.57M shares. Creative Realities Inc. shares reached a high of $4.01 and dropped to a low of $2.80 until finishing in the latest session at $3.45.

The average equity rating for CREX stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Creative Realities Inc. [CREX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Creative Realities Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for CREX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

CREX Stock Performance Analysis:

Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.21. With this latest performance, CREX shares gained by 305.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CREX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.42 for Creative Realities Inc. [CREX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.36, while it was recorded at 2.76 for the last single week of trading, and 1.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Creative Realities Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.14 and a Gross Margin at +39.52. Creative Realities Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.29.

Return on Total Capital for CREX is now -1.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.52. Additionally, CREX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] managed to generate an average of $10,380 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Creative Realities Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

CREX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Creative Realities Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CREX.

Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6 million, or 30.70% of CREX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CREX stocks are: HORTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 629,261, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; SPRING CREEK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 586,074 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.63 million in CREX stocks shares; and ARGI INVESTMENT SERVICES, LLC, currently with $1.4 million in CREX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Creative Realities Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Creative Realities Inc. [NASDAQ:CREX] by around 530,883 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 5,773 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,526,813 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,063,469 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CREX stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 530,883 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 522 shares during the same period.