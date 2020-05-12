Market cap of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMAG] reaches 279.55M – now what?

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AMAG] price plunged by -10.78 percent to reach at -$1.0. A sum of 1151330 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 637.26K shares. AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $8.86 and dropped to a low of $7.61 until finishing in the latest session at $8.23.

The one-year AMAG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.58. The average equity rating for AMAG stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMAG shares is $8.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMAG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Jaffray have made an estimate for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 01, 2019, representing the official price target for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on AMAG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.06.

AMAG Stock Performance Analysis:

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMAG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.11. With this latest performance, AMAG shares gained by 5.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.57 for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.06, while it was recorded at 8.37 for the last single week of trading, and 9.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMAG] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.02 and a Gross Margin at +66.51. AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -142.32.

Return on Total Capital for AMAG is now -16.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -58.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -90.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMAG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.17. Additionally, AMAG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 103.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMAG] managed to generate an average of -$1,060,127 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

AMAG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.26/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -246.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMAG.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMAG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $386 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMAG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,689,864, which is approximately 2.126% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAMBER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 4,390,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.52 million in AMAG stocks shares; and ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $37.47 million in AMAG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AMAG] by around 4,768,028 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 3,159,561 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 33,888,860 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,816,449 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMAG stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,551,165 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 715,719 shares during the same period.