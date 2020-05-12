Thursday, May 14, 2020
Market cap of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] reaches 61.18M – now what?

By Misty Lee
AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AMEX: AIM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.98% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.98%. Over the last 12 months, AIM stock dropped by -65.17%. The average equity rating for AIM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $61.18 million, with 26.60 million shares outstanding and 26.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.84M shares, AIM stock reached a trading volume of 2996911 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 611.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

AIM Stock Performance Analysis:

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.98. With this latest performance, AIM shares dropped by -8.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 360.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.00 for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.45, while it was recorded at 2.10 for the last single week of trading, and 1.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AIM ImmunoTech Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] shares currently have an operating margin of -8831.43 and a Gross Margin at -537.86. AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6809.29.

Return on Total Capital for AIM is now -81.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -71.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -105.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.43. Additionally, AIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] managed to generate an average of -$366,654 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.30 and a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

AIM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. posted -2.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.2/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -32.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. go to 25.00%.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.10% of AIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIM stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 528,811, which is approximately 185.58% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 17,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37000.0 in AIM stocks shares; and TRAYNOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $25000.0 in AIM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AMEX:AIM] by around 381,898 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 1,073,284 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 874,126 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 581,056 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIM stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 38,258 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 922,497 shares during the same period.

