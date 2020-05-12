Market Analysts see Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] gaining to $23. Time to buy?

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: JEF] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.99% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.62%. Over the last 12 months, JEF stock dropped by -26.22%. The one-year Jefferies Financial Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.9. The average equity rating for JEF stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.53 billion, with 255.48 million shares outstanding and 218.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, JEF stock reached a trading volume of 2244340 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JEF shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JEF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for JEF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.27.

JEF Stock Performance Analysis:

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.62. With this latest performance, JEF shares dropped by -2.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JEF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.14 for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.36, while it was recorded at 13.49 for the last single week of trading, and 18.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.46 and a Gross Margin at +86.60. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.48.

Return on Total Capital for JEF is now 0.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 216.25. Additionally, JEF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 97.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] managed to generate an average of $199,817 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

JEF Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. posted 2.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 791.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JEF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. go to 18.00%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,029 million, or 81.60% of JEF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JEF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25,155,571, which is approximately -2.458% of the company’s market cap and around 17.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,744,977 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $320.7 million in JEF stocks shares; and FIRST PACIFIC ADVISORS, LP, currently with $267.79 million in JEF stock with ownership of nearly -6.924% of the company’s market capitalization.

181 institutional holders increased their position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:JEF] by around 16,175,293 shares. Additionally, 217 investors decreased positions by around 20,976,657 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 177,682,142 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 214,834,092 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JEF stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,130,144 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 2,363,323 shares during the same period.