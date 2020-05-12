Market Analysts see Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] gaining to $5. Time to buy?

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [NASDAQ: ABUS] jumped around 0.09 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.44 at the close of the session, up 6.67%. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stock is now -48.20% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ABUS Stock saw the intraday high of $1.50 and lowest of $1.24 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.66, which means current price is +63.64% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 854.05K shares, ABUS reached a trading volume of 1650925 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]?

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on ABUS stock. On October 07, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for ABUS shares from 7 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.65.

How has ABUS stock performed recently?

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.01. With this latest performance, ABUS shares gained by 39.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.48 for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5675, while it was recorded at 1.3840 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8811 for the last 200 days.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1186.91. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2557.36.

Return on Total Capital for ABUS is now -48.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -104.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -112.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -92.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.72. Additionally, ABUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] managed to generate an average of -$1,921,538 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.00 and a Current Ratio set at 12.00.

Earnings analysis for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation posted -1.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.37/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABUS.

Insider trade positions for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]

There are presently around $29 million, or 35.00% of ABUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABUS stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 5,666,754, which is approximately 1.866% of the company’s market cap and around 30.16% of the total institutional ownership; FORESITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT IV, LLC, holding 3,705,128 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.0 million in ABUS stocks shares; and POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $2.56 million in ABUS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

25 institutional holders increased their position in Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [NASDAQ:ABUS] by around 8,234,936 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 7,824,606 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 5,499,474 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,559,016 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABUS stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,309,449 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,162,148 shares during the same period.