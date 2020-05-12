Lilis Energy Inc. [LLEX] Revenue clocked in at $66.10 million, down -51.29% YTD: What’s Next?

Lilis Energy Inc. [AMEX: LLEX] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.20 during the day while it closed the day at $0.19. Lilis Energy Inc. stock has also loss -6.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LLEX stock has declined by -19.59% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.87% and lost -51.29% year-on date.

The market cap for LLEX stock reached $17.54 million, with 94.74 million shares outstanding and 76.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.22M shares, LLEX reached a trading volume of 3096530 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lilis Energy Inc. [LLEX]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Lilis Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Lilis Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lilis Energy Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27.

LLEX stock trade performance evaluation

Lilis Energy Inc. [LLEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.52. With this latest performance, LLEX shares gained by 13.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.73 for Lilis Energy Inc. [LLEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1867, while it was recorded at 0.1931 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2543 for the last 200 days.

Lilis Energy Inc. [LLEX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lilis Energy Inc. [LLEX] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.68 and a Gross Margin at +14.26. Lilis Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -411.91.

Return on Total Capital for LLEX is now -8.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -154.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -280.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -73.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lilis Energy Inc. [LLEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,583.28. Additionally, LLEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lilis Energy Inc. [LLEX] managed to generate an average of -$6,328,395 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Lilis Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lilis Energy Inc. [LLEX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lilis Energy Inc. posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -72.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLEX.

Lilis Energy Inc. [LLEX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 63.80% of LLEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LLEX stocks are: SOUTHPAW ASSET MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 4,801,811, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,436,356 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $273000.0 in LLEX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $213000.0 in LLEX stock with ownership of nearly 4.281% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lilis Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Lilis Energy Inc. [AMEX:LLEX] by around 195,630 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 10,840,964 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 1,196,180 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,840,414 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LLEX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 144,171 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 10,559,165 shares during the same period.