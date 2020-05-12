Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] Revenue clocked in at $4.28 billion, down -24.57% YTD: What’s Next?

Iron Mountain Incorporated [NYSE: IRM] slipped around -0.53 points on Monday, while shares priced at $24.04 at the close of the session, down -2.16%. Iron Mountain Incorporated stock is now -24.57% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IRM Stock saw the intraday high of $24.42 and lowest of $23.92 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 34.49, which means current price is +14.48% above from all time high which was touched on 02/21/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.00M shares, IRM reached a trading volume of 2272659 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRM shares is $31.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Iron Mountain Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill dropped their target price from $33 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2019, representing the official price target for Iron Mountain Incorporated stock. On April 26, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for IRM shares from 34 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iron Mountain Incorporated is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

How has IRM stock performed recently?

Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.89. With this latest performance, IRM shares dropped by -11.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.43 for Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.57, while it was recorded at 23.52 for the last single week of trading, and 30.55 for the last 200 days.

Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.28 and a Gross Margin at +52.04. Iron Mountain Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.27.

Return on Total Capital for IRM is now 3.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 725.19. Additionally, IRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 683.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] managed to generate an average of $9,992 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Iron Mountain Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Iron Mountain Incorporated posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -29.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Iron Mountain Incorporated go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM]

There are presently around $6,080 million, or 87.40% of IRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,595,566, which is approximately 2.098% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 28,997,693 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $712.47 million in IRM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $539.05 million in IRM stock with ownership of nearly 2.91% of the company’s market capitalization.

317 institutional holders increased their position in Iron Mountain Incorporated [NYSE:IRM] by around 18,118,930 shares. Additionally, 219 investors decreased positions by around 12,140,516 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 217,189,749 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 247,449,195 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IRM stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,252,835 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 2,288,290 shares during the same period.