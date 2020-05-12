Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] is -34.38% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: HRTX] traded at a high on 05/11/20, posting a 4.54 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $15.42. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1230537 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Heron Therapeutics Inc. stands at 5.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.60%.

The market cap for HRTX stock reached $1.39 billion, with 90.46 million shares outstanding and 90.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, HRTX reached a trading volume of 1230537 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]?

Needham have made an estimate for Heron Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $66 to $64. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2019, representing the official price target for Heron Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on HRTX stock. On March 19, 2018, analysts increased their price target for HRTX shares from 28 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heron Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for HRTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.94.

How has HRTX stock performed recently?

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.31. With this latest performance, HRTX shares gained by 6.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.70 for Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.85, while it was recorded at 14.86 for the last single week of trading, and 19.12 for the last 200 days.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -144.34 and a Gross Margin at +57.79. Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -140.27.

Return on Total Capital for HRTX is now -52.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.90. Additionally, HRTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] managed to generate an average of -$886,359 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Earnings analysis for Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Heron Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.49/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -63.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HRTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Heron Therapeutics Inc. go to 47.50%.

Insider trade positions for Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]

There are presently around $1,479 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HRTX stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 12,361,411, which is approximately 19.607% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,856,566 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $115.88 million in HRTX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $97.09 million in HRTX stock with ownership of nearly -22.531% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Heron Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in Heron Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:HRTX] by around 13,770,989 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 6,698,511 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 79,796,181 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,265,681 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HRTX stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,997,625 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,609,384 shares during the same period.