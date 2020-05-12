Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] stock Downgrade by ROTH Capital analyst, price target now $0.40

Golden Minerals Company [AMEX: AUMN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.36% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.59%. Over the last 12 months, AUMN stock dropped by -20.37%.

The market cap for the stock reached $27.36 million, with 127.27 million shares outstanding and 84.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 699.67K shares, AUMN stock reached a trading volume of 1003987 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Golden Minerals Company [AUMN]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Golden Minerals Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $1.30 to $1.15. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2014, representing the official price target for Golden Minerals Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.80, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on AUMN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Golden Minerals Company is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.17.

AUMN Stock Performance Analysis:

Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.59. With this latest performance, AUMN shares dropped by -15.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.54 for Golden Minerals Company [AUMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2326, while it was recorded at 0.2204 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2527 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Golden Minerals Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] shares currently have an operating margin of -107.19 and a Gross Margin at -1.06. Golden Minerals Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -69.68.

Return on Total Capital for AUMN is now -124.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -81.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.11. Additionally, AUMN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] managed to generate an average of -$31,682 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Golden Minerals Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 36.20% of AUMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUMN stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 1,277,582, which is approximately 22.598% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 1,021,257 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $225000.0 in AUMN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $216000.0 in AUMN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Golden Minerals Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Golden Minerals Company [AMEX:AUMN] by around 597,100 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 1,358,703 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 2,907,632 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,863,435 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUMN stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 163,752 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 33,066 shares during the same period.