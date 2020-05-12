Gabelli & Co slashes price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] – find out why.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: LXRX] traded at a high on 05/11/20, posting a 10.36 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.13. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1203748 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 6.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.08%.

The market cap for LXRX stock reached $224.25 million, with 105.28 million shares outstanding and 101.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 966.33K shares, LXRX reached a trading volume of 1203748 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX]?

Gabelli & Co have made an estimate for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $3 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2019, representing the official price target for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Gabelli & Co analysts kept a Buy rating on LXRX stock. On July 29, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for LXRX shares from 10 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for LXRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.37.

How has LXRX stock performed recently?

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.70. With this latest performance, LXRX shares gained by 13.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LXRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.01 for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.06, while it was recorded at 1.96 for the last single week of trading, and 2.89 for the last 200 days.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +52.81 and a Gross Margin at +98.42. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.40.

Return on Total Capital for LXRX is now 58.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 45.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 286.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 36.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 210.83. Additionally, LXRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 200.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] managed to generate an average of $707,245 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings analysis for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -175.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LXRX.

Insider trade positions for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX]

There are presently around $207 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LXRX stocks are: ARTAL GROUP S.A. with ownership of 60,240,864, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 12,559,494 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.24 million in LXRX stocks shares; and ULYS, L.L.C., currently with $8.34 million in LXRX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:LXRX] by around 7,539,746 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 3,148,554 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 96,756,644 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,444,944 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LXRX stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,182,342 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,097,841 shares during the same period.