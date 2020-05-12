Formula One Group [FWONK] is -34.95% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Formula One Group [NASDAQ: FWONK] loss -2.64% or -0.81 points to close at $29.90 with a heavy trading volume of 1062317 shares. It opened the trading session at $30.19, the shares rose to $30.64 and dropped to $29.38, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FWONK points out that the company has recorded -24.93% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -63.3% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, FWONK reached to a volume of 1062317 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Formula One Group [FWONK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FWONK shares is $40.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FWONK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Formula One Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2018, representing the official price target for Formula One Group stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Formula One Group is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for FWONK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32.

Trading performance analysis for FWONK stock

Formula One Group [FWONK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.06. With this latest performance, FWONK shares gained by 19.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FWONK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.35 for Formula One Group [FWONK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.47, while it was recorded at 30.73 for the last single week of trading, and 39.30 for the last 200 days.

Formula One Group [FWONK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Formula One Group [FWONK] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.73 and a Gross Margin at +8.65. Formula One Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.38.

Return on Total Capital for FWONK is now -0.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Formula One Group [FWONK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.36. Additionally, FWONK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Formula One Group [FWONK] managed to generate an average of -$46,648 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.

Formula One Group [FWONK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Formula One Group posted -0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.54/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FWONK.

An analysis of insider ownership at Formula One Group [FWONK]

There are presently around $5,883 million, or 95.09% of FWONK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FWONK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,440,845, which is approximately 0.886% of the company’s market cap and around 3.05% of the total institutional ownership; CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD, holding 13,874,060 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $426.07 million in FWONK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $394.24 million in FWONK stock with ownership of nearly 3.457% of the company’s market capitalization.

145 institutional holders increased their position in Formula One Group [NASDAQ:FWONK] by around 7,985,094 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 10,093,053 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 173,504,255 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 191,582,402 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FWONK stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,707,946 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,689,800 shares during the same period.