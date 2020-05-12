Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY] is -27.52% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Extended Stay America Inc. [NASDAQ: STAY] plunged by -$0.34 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $10.99 during the day while it closed the day at $10.77. Extended Stay America Inc. stock has also gained 0.75% of its value over the past 7 days. However, STAY stock has declined by -16.25% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -25.78% and lost -27.52% year-on date.

The market cap for STAY stock reached $1.92 billion, with 177.99 million shares outstanding and 175.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.79M shares, STAY reached a trading volume of 3472946 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STAY shares is $11.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Extended Stay America Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $17 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Extended Stay America Inc. stock. On September 06, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for STAY shares from 16.50 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Extended Stay America Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for STAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for STAY in the course of the last twelve months was 7.71.

STAY stock trade performance evaluation

Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.75. With this latest performance, STAY shares gained by 19.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.36 for Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.82, while it was recorded at 10.52 for the last single week of trading, and 12.91 for the last 200 days.

Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.13 and a Gross Margin at +34.94. Extended Stay America Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.72.

Return on Total Capital for STAY is now 8.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 381.41. Additionally, STAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 379.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY] managed to generate an average of $8,819 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 72.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Extended Stay America Inc. posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Extended Stay America Inc. go to -10.38%.

Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,964 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,687,232, which is approximately -2.761% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,471,107 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $116.33 million in STAY stocks shares; and RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $76.49 million in STAY stock with ownership of nearly 22.639% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Extended Stay America Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in Extended Stay America Inc. [NASDAQ:STAY] by around 32,536,774 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 39,704,472 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 104,520,005 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 176,761,251 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STAY stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,258,406 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 18,436,057 shares during the same period.