DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] is -28.77% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [NASDAQ: XRAY] closed the trading session at $40.31 on 05/11/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $38.93, while the highest price level was $40.68. The stocks have a year to date performance of -28.77 percent and weekly performance of 1.79 percent. The stock has been moved at -29.38 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -29.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, XRAY reached to a volume of 2899189 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XRAY shares is $49.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XRAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $51 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on April 24, 2020, representing the official price target for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $49, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on XRAY stock. On April 07, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for XRAY shares from 58 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for XRAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for XRAY in the course of the last twelve months was 27.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

XRAY stock trade performance evaluation

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.79. With this latest performance, XRAY shares dropped by -3.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XRAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.86 for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.80, while it was recorded at 40.61 for the last single week of trading, and 51.28 for the last 200 days.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.94 and a Gross Margin at +53.71. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.52.

Return on Total Capital for XRAY is now 6.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.39. Additionally, XRAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] managed to generate an average of $17,296 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. posted 0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.39/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XRAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. go to 9.82%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,400 million, or 99.10% of XRAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XRAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,798,859, which is approximately -0.51% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP, holding 16,223,796 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $659.5 million in XRAY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $643.08 million in XRAY stock with ownership of nearly 1.296% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 269 institutional holders increased their position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [NASDAQ:XRAY] by around 17,052,604 shares. Additionally, 263 investors decreased positions by around 20,973,502 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 168,610,821 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 206,636,927 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XRAY stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,636,294 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 9,394,458 shares during the same period.