Thursday, May 14, 2020
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY] is -26.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Brandon Evans
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [NYSE: DHY] loss -1.07% or -0.02 points to close at $1.85 with a heavy trading volume of 2734045 shares. The daily chart for DHY points out that the company has recorded -26.88% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, DHY reached to a volume of 2734045 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73.

Trading performance analysis for DHY stock

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, DHY shares dropped by -4.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.04 for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8750, while it was recorded at 1.8540 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3559 for the last 200 days.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

An analysis of insider ownership at Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY]

There are presently around $10 million, or 19.80% of DHY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHY stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 972,502, which is approximately 26.292% of the company’s market cap and around 0.19% of the total institutional ownership; AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, holding 501,785 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $938000.0 in DHY stocks shares; and SHAKER FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC, currently with $720000.0 in DHY stock with ownership of nearly 94.563% of the company’s market capitalization.

27 institutional holders increased their position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [NYSE:DHY] by around 1,506,483 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 1,025,611 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 3,072,876 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,604,970 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHY stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 600,372 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 346,223 shares during the same period.

Previous articleIron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] Revenue clocked in at $4.28 billion, down -24.57% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleWilliams Capital Group slashes price target on MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU] – find out why.

