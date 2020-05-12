Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Core Molding Technologies Inc. [CMT] moved up 30.11: Why It’s Important

By Caleb Clifford
Core Molding Technologies Inc. [AMEX: CMT] closed the trading session at $3.50 on 05/11/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.91, while the highest price level was $4.86. The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.69 percent and weekly performance of 45.23 percent. The stock has been moved at -39.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 207.02 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 36.99K shares, CMT reached to a volume of 1740972 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Core Molding Technologies Inc. [CMT]:

Singular Research have made an estimate for Core Molding Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Singular Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2014, representing the official price target for Core Molding Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Core Molding Technologies Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMT in the course of the last twelve months was 3.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

CMT stock trade performance evaluation

Core Molding Technologies Inc. [CMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.23. With this latest performance, CMT shares gained by 207.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.94 for Core Molding Technologies Inc. [CMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.08, while it was recorded at 2.73 for the last single week of trading, and 4.04 for the last 200 days.

Core Molding Technologies Inc. [CMT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Core Molding Technologies Inc. [CMT] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.80 and a Gross Margin at +7.47. Core Molding Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.35.

Return on Total Capital for CMT is now -5.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Core Molding Technologies Inc. [CMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.81. Additionally, CMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Core Molding Technologies Inc. [CMT] managed to generate an average of -$8,360 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.49.Core Molding Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Core Molding Technologies Inc. [CMT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13 million, or 58.70% of CMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 1,042,351, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.90% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 631,777 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.7 million in CMT stocks shares; and GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL, currently with $1.56 million in CMT stock with ownership of nearly 13.282% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Core Molding Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Core Molding Technologies Inc. [AMEX:CMT] by around 180,146 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 116,053 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 4,556,988 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,853,187 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMT stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 66,197 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 3,864 shares during the same period.

