Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] moved up 1.34: Why It’s Important

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: COCP] jumped around 0.01 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.95 at the close of the session, up 1.34%. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. stock is now 91.73% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. COCP Stock saw the intraday high of $0.9898 and lowest of $0.93 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.95, which means current price is +111.11% above from all time high which was touched on 02/25/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.33M shares, COCP reached a trading volume of 2593379 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for COCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

How has COCP stock performed recently?

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.60. With this latest performance, COCP shares gained by 21.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.19 for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8984, while it was recorded at 0.9370 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1316 for the last 200 days.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.09. Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -733.84.

Return on Total Capital for COCP is now -4.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -103.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -104.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -82.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.18. Additionally, COCP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] managed to generate an average of -$4,379,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings analysis for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COCP.

Insider trade positions for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]

There are presently around $2 million, or 16.70% of COCP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COCP stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 712,740, which is approximately 20264% of the company’s market cap and around 38.38% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 359,760 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $337000.0 in COCP stocks shares; and EMORY UNIVERSITY, currently with $143000.0 in COCP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cocrystal Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:COCP] by around 1,000,408 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 2,652,370 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,863,781 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,788,997 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COCP stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 78,108 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,935,314 shares during the same period.