Thursday, May 14, 2020
type here...
Companies

Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] Stock trading around $17.05 per share: What’s Next?

By Annabelle Farmer
0
0

Must read

Market

For Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR], SunTrust sees a rise to $30. What next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Red Rock Resorts Inc. loss -4.95% or -0.5 points to close at $9.61 with a heavy trading volume of 1825824 shares. It opened...
Read more
Market

Pivotal Research Group Reiterated Pinterest Inc. [PINS]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Pinterest Inc. surged by $1.09 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $19.8639 during the day while it...
Read more
Finance

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] Is Currently 7.36 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Bloom Energy Corporation traded at a high on 05/06/20, posting a 7.36 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.88. The...
Read more
Companies

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. [BFAM] is -25.07% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. loss -6.70% or -8.09 points to close at $112.61 with a heavy trading volume of 1089294 shares. It...
Read more

Co-Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ: CODX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.00% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.67%. Over the last 12 months, CODX stock rose by 1453.81%. The one-year Co-Diagnostics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.26. The average equity rating for CODX stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $444.83 million, with 26.09 million shares outstanding and 20.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.37M shares, CODX stock reached a trading volume of 10226789 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CODX shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CODX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Co-Diagnostics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Co-Diagnostics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Co-Diagnostics Inc. is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for CODX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2224.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 170.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

CODX Stock Performance Analysis:

Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.67. With this latest performance, CODX shares gained by 93.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1733.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1453.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CODX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.15 for Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.54, while it was recorded at 15.10 for the last single week of trading, and 4.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Co-Diagnostics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2741.61 and a Gross Margin at +17.04. Co-Diagnostics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2882.00.

Return on Total Capital for CODX is now -455.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1,826.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,826.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -328.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] managed to generate an average of -$269,372 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Co-Diagnostics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

CODX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Co-Diagnostics Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CODX.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17 million, or 9.20% of CODX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CODX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 591,055, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 24.21% of the total institutional ownership; HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC, holding 132,002 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.05 million in CODX stocks shares; and BARCLAYS PLC, currently with $1.34 million in CODX stock with ownership of nearly 18.944% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Co-Diagnostics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Co-Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ:CODX] by around 249,960 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 20,399 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 825,154 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,095,513 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CODX stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 228,790 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 20,399 shares during the same period.

Previous articleTelsey Advisory Group lifts Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?
Next articleVaxart Inc. [VXRT] is 713.12% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

More articles

Companies

Guggenheim lifts Amgen Inc. [AMGN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Amgen Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.16% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more
Companies

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. [BOOT] Stock trading around $18.17 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Boot Barn Holdings Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.05% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of...
Read more
Companies

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] Revenue clocked in at $138.70 billion, up 13.98% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Microsoft Corporation price plunged by -1.51 percent to reach at -$2.76. A sum of 44543938 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Finance

BofA/Merrill lifts Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Zynga Inc. slipped around -0.04 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $7.69 at the close of the session, down -0.52%. Zynga Inc....
Read more
Companies

Guggenheim lifts Amgen Inc. [AMGN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Amgen Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.16% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more
Market

Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] is 0.92% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Alphabet Inc. loss -1.92% on the last trading session, reaching $1349.33 price per share at the time. Alphabet Inc. represents 686.47 million in...
Read more
Industry

For Ecolab Inc. [ECL], JP Morgan sees a rise to $152. What next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Ecolab Inc. plunged by -$2.23 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $194.46 during the day while it...
Read more
Finance

Market Analysts see Ciena Corporation [CIEN] falling to $51. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Ciena Corporation traded at a low on 05/13/20, posting a -2.77 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $46.76. The results...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Finance

BofA/Merrill lifts Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Zynga Inc. slipped around -0.04 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $7.69 at the close of the session, down -0.52%. Zynga Inc....
Read more
Companies

Guggenheim lifts Amgen Inc. [AMGN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Amgen Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.16% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more

Popular Category