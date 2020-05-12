Citigroup Upgrade Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE: EQH] slipped around -0.7 points on Monday, while shares priced at $17.15 at the close of the session, down -3.92%. Equitable Holdings Inc. stock is now -30.79% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EQH Stock saw the intraday high of $17.635 and lowest of $17.05 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.30, which means current price is +73.41% above from all time high which was touched on 02/20/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.70M shares, EQH reached a trading volume of 2765918 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQH shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Equitable Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $27 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Equitable Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $27 to $20, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on EQH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equitable Holdings Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.40.

How has EQH stock performed recently?

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.65. With this latest performance, EQH shares gained by 3.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.12 for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.76, while it was recorded at 17.12 for the last single week of trading, and 21.29 for the last 200 days.

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.35. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.75.

Return on Total Capital for EQH is now -8.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.90. Additionally, EQH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] managed to generate an average of -$219,367 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Equitable Holdings Inc. posted 0.98/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.94/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equitable Holdings Inc. go to 5.74%.

Insider trade positions for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]

There are presently around $7,447 million, or 94.80% of EQH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,624,025, which is approximately 42.865% of the company’s market cap and around 10.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,225,273 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $753.72 million in EQH stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $714.43 million in EQH stock with ownership of nearly 79.159% of the company’s market capitalization.

211 institutional holders increased their position in Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE:EQH] by around 115,254,506 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 25,121,688 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 276,800,502 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 417,176,696 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQH stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,897,371 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 14,159,680 shares during the same period.