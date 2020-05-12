Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS] fell -18.33% so far this year. What now?

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: CLBS] traded at a high on 05/11/20, posting a 4.06 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.05. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1284394 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. stands at 14.76% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.17%.

The market cap for CLBS stock reached $24.66 million, with 12.03 million shares outstanding and 11.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 51.78K shares, CLBS reached a trading volume of 1284394 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Chardan Capital Markets raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 23, 2016, representing the official price target for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.25, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on CLBS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.28 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.72.

How has CLBS stock performed recently?

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.46. With this latest performance, CLBS shares dropped by -10.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.23 for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.99, while it was recorded at 1.93 for the last single week of trading, and 2.44 for the last 200 days.

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CLBS is now -77.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -65.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -53.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.70. Additionally, CLBS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS] managed to generate an average of -$717,074 per employee.Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Earnings analysis for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. posted -0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.42/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLBS.

Insider trade positions for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS]

There are presently around $2 million, or 14.90% of CLBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLBS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 411,401, which is approximately 4.989% of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 244,315 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $481000.0 in CLBS stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $92000.0 in CLBS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caladrius Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:CLBS] by around 45,123 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 38,684 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 752,114 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 835,921 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLBS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,902 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 17,730 shares during the same period.