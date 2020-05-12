Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] stock Downgrade by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $17

Builders FirstSource Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDR] loss -1.51% on the last trading session, reaching $17.62 price per share at the time. Builders FirstSource Inc. represents 116.26 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.05 billion with the latest information. BLDR stock price has been found in the range of $16.79 to $17.94.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, BLDR reached a trading volume of 1315699 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDR shares is $21.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Builders FirstSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company dropped their target price from $32 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Builders FirstSource Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $32 to $16, while B. Riley FBR kept a Neutral rating on BLDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Builders FirstSource Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for BLDR in the course of the last twelve months was 6.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for BLDR stock

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.63. With this latest performance, BLDR shares gained by 17.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.79 for Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.55, while it was recorded at 17.15 for the last single week of trading, and 21.19 for the last 200 days.

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.39 and a Gross Margin at +26.27. Builders FirstSource Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.05.

Return on Total Capital for BLDR is now 17.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 192.72. Additionally, BLDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 183.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] managed to generate an average of $14,039 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.33.Builders FirstSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Builders FirstSource Inc. posted 0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.48/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 31.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Builders FirstSource Inc. go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]

There are presently around $2,031 million, or 98.00% of BLDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,482,341, which is approximately 1.001% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,033,847 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $161.62 million in BLDR stocks shares; and CONIFER MANAGEMENT, L.L.C., currently with $122.0 million in BLDR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Builders FirstSource Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Builders FirstSource Inc. [NASDAQ:BLDR] by around 25,027,585 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 17,371,936 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 71,128,950 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,528,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDR stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,599,612 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 846,439 shares during the same period.