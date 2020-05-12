Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] moved up 23.50: Why It’s Important

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ARCT] closed the trading session at $48.45 on 05/11/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $38.17, while the highest price level was $48.80. The stocks have a year to date performance of 345.72 percent and weekly performance of 24.01 percent. The stock has been moved at 382.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 218.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 294.87 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 417.01K shares, ARCT reached to a volume of 1038135 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARCT shares is $35.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARCT stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is set at 4.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 44.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.93.

ARCT stock trade performance evaluation

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.01. With this latest performance, ARCT shares gained by 218.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 382.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 625.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.14 for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.04, while it was recorded at 41.02 for the last single week of trading, and 13.36 for the last 200 days.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. posted -0.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.7/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -41.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARCT.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $190 million, or 25.20% of ARCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARCT stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,383,756, which is approximately 8.58% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; TOWNSQUARE CAPITAL LLC, holding 451,545 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.71 million in ARCT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $15.69 million in ARCT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

32 institutional holders increased their position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ARCT] by around 1,158,364 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 447,098 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 3,229,269 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,834,731 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARCT stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 791,625 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 160,089 shares during the same period.