Zuora Inc. [ZUO] Stock trading around $11.26 per share: What’s Next?

Zuora Inc. [NYSE: ZUO] traded at a high on 05/08/20, posting a 2.46 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.26. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1154212 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Zuora Inc. stands at 5.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.57%.

The market cap for ZUO stock reached $1.26 billion, with 112.25 million shares outstanding and 77.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, ZUO reached a trading volume of 1154212 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zuora Inc. [ZUO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZUO shares is $11.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZUO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Zuora Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Zuora Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while First Analysis Sec analysts kept a Outperform rating on ZUO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zuora Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZUO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.53.

How has ZUO stock performed recently?

Zuora Inc. [ZUO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.07. With this latest performance, ZUO shares gained by 28.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZUO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.74 for Zuora Inc. [ZUO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.65, while it was recorded at 10.59 for the last single week of trading, and 13.55 for the last 200 days.

Zuora Inc. [ZUO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zuora Inc. [ZUO] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.03 and a Gross Margin at +51.39. Zuora Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.21.

Return on Total Capital for ZUO is now -41.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zuora Inc. [ZUO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.73. Additionally, ZUO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zuora Inc. [ZUO] managed to generate an average of -$66,769 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Zuora Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Zuora Inc. [ZUO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zuora Inc. posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZUO.

Insider trade positions for Zuora Inc. [ZUO]

There are presently around $642 million, or 62.00% of ZUO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZUO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,091,749, which is approximately 0.325% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,815,952 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $76.75 million in ZUO stocks shares; and BROWN ADVISORY INC, currently with $49.21 million in ZUO stock with ownership of nearly 0.626% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zuora Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in Zuora Inc. [NYSE:ZUO] by around 8,835,562 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 8,978,085 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 39,191,015 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,004,662 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZUO stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,713,491 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 4,293,411 shares during the same period.