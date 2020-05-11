why Sensata Technologies Holding plc [ST] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $42.12

Sensata Technologies Holding plc [NYSE: ST] jumped around 1.06 points on Friday, while shares priced at $36.71 at the close of the session, up 2.97%. Sensata Technologies Holding plc stock is now -31.85% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ST Stock saw the intraday high of $37.01 and lowest of $36.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 54.72, which means current price is +101.15% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, ST reached a trading volume of 1137922 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sensata Technologies Holding plc [ST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ST shares is $42.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ST stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Sensata Technologies Holding plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $55 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Sensata Technologies Holding plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $62, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on ST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sensata Technologies Holding plc is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for ST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for ST in the course of the last twelve months was 12.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

How has ST stock performed recently?

Sensata Technologies Holding plc [ST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.59. With this latest performance, ST shares gained by 12.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.56 for Sensata Technologies Holding plc [ST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.81, while it was recorded at 34.84 for the last single week of trading, and 45.41 for the last 200 days.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc [ST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sensata Technologies Holding plc [ST] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.13 and a Gross Margin at +29.68. Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.26.

Return on Total Capital for ST is now 9.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sensata Technologies Holding plc [ST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 128.71. Additionally, ST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 127.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sensata Technologies Holding plc [ST] managed to generate an average of $13,431 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings analysis for Sensata Technologies Holding plc [ST]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sensata Technologies Holding plc posted 0.93/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.94/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sensata Technologies Holding plc go to 7.75%.

Insider trade positions for Sensata Technologies Holding plc [ST]

There are presently around $5,392 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ST stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 17,513,411, which is approximately 0.788% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,854,102 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $545.29 million in ST stocks shares; and GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP, currently with $429.73 million in ST stock with ownership of nearly 0.225% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sensata Technologies Holding plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc [NYSE:ST] by around 8,852,868 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 8,911,298 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 129,106,863 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 146,871,029 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ST stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,492,600 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 4,614,652 shares during the same period.